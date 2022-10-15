Green Bay Packers elevate Juwann Winfree for Jets game, place Tipa Galeai on injured reserve

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets on Saturday. The move comes after the Packers officially ruled out rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who continues to battle a hamstring injury.

On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur said the possibility of shutting down Watson for a while following his second hamstring injury is “certainly on the table.”

This is the third game for which Winfree has been elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster, which is the limit. If the club elevates Winfree again later in the season, it will have to be done by elevating him to the 53-man active roster.

The Packers also placed linebacker Tipa Galeai on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He must remain there for the next four weeks. This is the final game within the four week IR window that receiver Sammy Watkins must sit out.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (toe) was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. With Galeai out and no other linebackers elevated, Gary will seemingly be cleared to play Sunday.