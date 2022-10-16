Green Bay Packers will have Rashan Gary available vs. New York Jets; Christian Watson inactive

GREEN BAY – Despite a bit of concern late in the week, the Green Bay Packers will have their best pass rusher Sunday against the New York Jets.

Rashan Gary is active after dropping out of Thursday's practice with a toe injury. Gary practiced Friday, a sign he was on track to line up across Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Before Friday's practice, coach Matt LaFleur said he was a "little concerned" about Gary's injury.

There's no overstating what Gary's presence on the field means for the Packers defense. He has five sacks in five games this season, and a sixth was wiped out last week in London because of a defensive-holding penalty. Only six defenders in the NFL have more this season.

"Let's face it," LaFleur said, "the guy is pretty impactful, I would say, when he's out on the grass. So certainly he's a guy we definitely want in there, and when he's not in there, I think you can feel the effects of that."

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the New York Jets on Sunday

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the New York Jets in Week 6

The Packers have five inactives against the Jets: receivers Christian Watson and Samori Toure, offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Sean Rhyan, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. Each is a rookie. Watson was ruled out Friday because of a hamstring injury.

Receiver Denzel Mims and cornerback Bryce Hall are among the Jets inactives.