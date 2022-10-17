Green 19 Podcast: Packers fall to 3-3 after losing to Jets as listless offense flounders

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets on Sunday, falling to 3-3 on the season. What went wrong? A little bit of everything. The Green 19 Podcast breaks down the defensive changes that worked in the first half but reverted to old habits in the second, which players have improved while others have regressed, as well as the domino of issues of along the offensive line. Plus, how much of the Packers issues are to blame on Aaron Rodgers and how much on Matt LaFleur?

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.