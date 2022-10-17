When it comes to being fined by the NFL, Green Bay Packers' guard Jon Runyan gets charged directly from dad

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. did not receive a family discount when it came to a fine for tripping.

He received a letter from the NFL last week informing him he was being fined $5,125 for the infraction he committed in the Packers’ loss to the New York Giants in London.

The letter was signed by his father, Jon Runyan Sr.

The elder Runyan, a former NFL tackle who started 192 games, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles, is the league’s vice president of policy and rules administration. He is one of the people who decides whether players will be fined and how much.

The younger Runyan did get advance notice from his father that he’d soon be lighter in the pocketbook.

“I still didn’t really address it with him,” Runyan said Monday. “He texted me last week saying he was going to fine me. I didn’t want to give him the satisfaction of knowing that (I knew). I was just messing with him.

“He hasn’t really said anything about it either. I’m trying not to address it with him.”

Runyan was asked if he balled up the letter and threw it in the waste basket. He said that he still has it and isn’t sure what to do with it.

“People are telling me I should frame it or something like that,” he said.

He said he was planning on giving it to his dad in person, but now he’s not sure he’ll make the trip.

“I was thinking about doing that when I chose to visit this year, but with all that money taken away from me,” he joked, "I’m probably not going to be able to do it."