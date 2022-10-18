After Further Review: Breaking down the film from the Packers loss to the Jets

GREEN BAY - On this mini-episode of the Green 19 Podcast, Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk bring you "After Further Review." They'll break down the biggest moments and plays they noted after watching the tape of the Packers loss to the New York Jets as the offense sputtered outside of Robert Tonyan.

More:Fixing the Green Bay Packers' offense must start by figuring out the interior of the offensive line

More:Packers coach Matt LaFleur assures he and Aaron Rodgers are on the same page despite comments that seem disconnected

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.