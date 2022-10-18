'Newsflash: Aaron Rodgers does not suck at throwing the football.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Commanders game

It's time to get off the ledge.

There's more football to watch.

Besides, this is the Halloween season and the Green Bay Packers are doing their part by being scary bad.

Next up on the docket is the Washington Commanders. A lot of people think that nothing ever good comes out of Washington.

Somehow Tipico Sportsbook made the Packers a 5.5-point favorite in the game. Inquiring minds want to know if the Packers can even score 5 points.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at noon Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

More:What went wrong for Packers defense against the Jets? Some of the blame goes to the Packers offense

More:Fixing the Green Bay Packers' offense must start by figuring out the interior of the offensive line

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game:

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers a 67.7% chance to win the game.

Nathaniel Marrero wrote: "Green Bay being a 5.5-point favorite shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Washington’s struggles combined with the gap between Taylor Heinicke and Aaron Rodgers may very well be the difference. But if Heinicke can be an upgrade over Carson Wentz and the Packers’ struggles continue, Washington may pull off the upset."

The Packers are favored by 5.5 points.

It writes, "The Packers top five defense is an awful matchup for an offense that struggles as much as the Commanders. Aaron Rodgers has struggled early this season, but should find the Washington defense that gave up nearly 400 yards against the Bears to his liking. Expect the Packers will capitalize where the Bears didn’t, inside the 20s, and win comfortably."

Caesars Sportsbook

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites.

They list the Packers as 5.5-point favorites.

Isaiah De Los Santos wrote: "Green Bay has the talent on defense to contain an injured Carson Wentz or backup Taylor Heinicke. On offense, this could be the get-right spot the Packers need against a Washington unit that's failed to stop anyone other than the Chicago Bears in 2022."

The Sporting News

The Packers are favored by 6.5 points.

Sloan Piva wrote: "Newsflash: Aaron Rodgers does not suck at throwing the football, regardless of what happened against the Jets last week. This could be a get-right game for Rodgers and Doubs, and it's a must-win for 3-3 Green Bay one week before traveling to Buffalo."

BetMGM

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites.

Bill Speros wrote: "The Giants and Jets combined for 300 yards on the ground against Green Bay's cheesecloth defense. The Commanders, meanwhile, beat Chicago 12-7 in Week 5. This game should offer Matt LaFleur and Rodgers the opportunity to repair and revive Green Bay's offense."

WynnBet Sportsbook

Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite.

PointsBet

They list the Packers as 5.5-point favorites.

BJ Rudell wrote: "This could be a very run-heavy contest on both sides, and particularly on Washington’s. But the advantage goes to Green Bay. The Packers aren’t employing Aaron Jones enough, and the lack of a true No. 1 receiver has come back to bite this once formidable franchise. However, I believe they’ll throw a lot more Jones into this game, and that should prove to be the difference."