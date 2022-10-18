Green Bay Packers add offensive lineman Luke Tenuta to active roster, safety Innis Gaines to practice squad

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers made several transactions Tuesday, adding an offensive lineman and making roster moves on the practice squad.

The Packers claimed tackle Luke Tenuta off of waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. Tenuta was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2022 and was waived after training camp. He was claimed by the Colts, signed to the active roster and spent the first five weeks inactive on game day.

While at Virginia Tech, Tenuta earned all-ACC honorable mention in 2021 and all-ACC third team in 2020 at left tackle.

The Packers also signed safety Innis Gaines to the practice squad and released corner Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from the practice squad.

Gaines joined the Packers in January 2021. He spent last season primarily on the practice squad and was elevated for one game. He spent the 2022 offseason and training camp in Green Bay, before being waived injured in August.

While at Texas Christian, Gaines played in 38 games, recording 104 tackles (69 solo), 15 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed and three forced fumbles.