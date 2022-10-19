Packers' Sammy Watkins returns to practice, a strong step toward being activated off IR

GREEN BAY – Sammy Watkins returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 2, a strong step toward being activated off injured reserve.

Watkins participated in individual drills, although backup quarterback Jordan Love was throwing to him. Aaron Rodgers missed Wednesday’s practice presumably to rest his injured throwing thumb.

The Green Bay Packers veteran receiver has not practiced since catching three passes for 93 yards against the Chicago Bears in September. He has three weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I don’t think anybody’s ready to say he’ll be playing this week, but certainly when he does come back, he brings a lot to the table in terms of the experience of being out there. He knows what to do. He plays the game really fast. There’s not a lot of hesitation in his game. He’s extremely powerful, and he helps us not only in the pass game − which is obvious to everybody − but he’s one of the best blockers I’ve been around as well.

“If you couple him and guys like Allen (Lazard), that’s a pretty formidable duo on the perimeter that you don’t always get from that position.”

Linebacker Krys Barnes did not practice Wednesday. His window to return from injured reserve opened last week. Barnes was placed on IR with ankle and calf injuries after the opener in Minnesota.

Running back Kylin Hill practiced, though he remains on the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) stretched at the start of Wednesday’s practice, but he did not participate in team drills. Veteran Randall Cobb (ankle) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) also did not practice.