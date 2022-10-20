Green 19 Podcast: Can the Packers get back on the right track versus Washington?

GREEN BAY- The Green Bay Packers head to our nation's capital this weekend to take on the Washington Commanders. Can this be a "get-right game" for the Pack? It should be, but it will require overcoming a tough front four that includes Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, not to mention containing the shifty quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

