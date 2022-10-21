Packers without Elgton Jenkins on Friday; Sammy Watkins practices third day in a row

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers were without offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins on Friday as they entered their final day of preparation for the Washington Commanders.

Jenkins (knee) practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, albeit in a limited fashion. The Packers haven't hesitated from giving their recovering offensive linemen rest days this season, although it's unclear if this was the case for Jenkins on Friday.

There have been questions around the Packers this week about whether to move Jenkins back to his old left guard position and put Yosh Nijman at right tackle. Jenkins has played at right tackle since David Bakhtiari returned to his left tackle position, which Nijman filled while Bakhtiari recovered from an ACL tear. Coach Matt LaFleur was evasive on the decision when meeting with media Friday, saying, "maybe," when asked if he knew who his starting five offensive linemen would be Sunday.

"We're still, I think everything's, until we kick off, we're always up for whatever we think is gonna give us the best opportunity to win. But I'll just leave it at that," LaFleur said.

Another decision that will have to be made surrounds receiver Sammy Watkins. The veteran is technically still on injured reserve (hamstring) but is out of the four-week window he must remain there and has practiced all week, doing so again Friday. He is eligible to be elevated back to the active roster, as early as Saturday, to possibly play Sunday.

As to whether that will happen, LaFleur said, "it's kinda up in the air right now, I would say. He's gotten through practice the last couple of days. So we'll see how he responds. Certainly I think we'd like to get him out there but at the same time, you don't want to put a guy at further risk."

Rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) took part in stretch Friday, as he has done all week, but stayed inside when the team exited to Clark Hinkle field for team drills and practice.

Running back Kylin Hill is still on the physically unable to perform list, as he rehabs his ACL tear, but has practiced all week. He is in the 21-day window to be elevated and could be placed back on the active roster at any time. That doesn't mean he will play Sunday against Washington, but it's possible.

"Anybody that's out there practicing on a regular basis, you don't want to totally shut the door on that," LaFleur said. "(Kylin's) done everything we've asked him to do, but there is, he's coming off a big injury and we want to make sure it's right for everybody."

Others not practicing on Friday were receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps). Linebackers Tips Galeai (hamstring) and Kyrs Barnes remain on injured reserve.