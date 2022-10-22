Packers activate Sammy Watkins, list David Bakhtiari as questionable; Randall Cobb going on injured reserve

Green Bay Press-Gazette

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers could receive a boost in their receiving corps against the Washington Commanders, while simultaneously taking a hit along an already suspect offensive line.

The club announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of the Commanders game, the most notable being activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve and placing receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve. Center/guard Jake Hanson was also placed on injured reserve.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) saw his status change to questionable. He practiced all week in a limited capacity and did not originally receive a game status on the Friday injury report.

The flip-flopping of the veteran receivers comes after Watkins spent four weeks on IR with a hamstring injury but practiced all week with his teammates. He told Packers News earlier in the week he was running full strength as early as last week.

Still, he knows there has to be some caution when he steps back on the field.

"I know I can pretty much move,” Watkins said Wednesday. “I’m not really worried about running full speed. I think it’s just the mentality and mindset, getting back in the groove, catch and run and making a move. I think that’s critical, and then going and getting hit, getting that block, how long can I do those things? I’ve got to get in shape. That’s where I’m pushing myself to where I’ve got to make sure I can play.

“I don’t want to have a doubt to where, oh, this and that. I’ve got to make sure nothing will happen. I don’t want to go out there and have it happen again.”

Cobb (ankle) was injured in last Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. At the time, the veteran receiver thought his ankle was broken and career over. Instead, MRI's revealed it wasn't as bad as feared. He told Packers News on Friday he expects to miss 2-6 weeks. With that timeline, the Packers had to weigh the options of officially setting him for four weeks and choose the latter.

"You never know what tomorrow holds, but you know in the moment what you feel like and you know, I'm just grateful I'm making progress every day,” Cobb said Friday of his recovery thus far. “It's only been, what, four days, five days? So I'm making progress. You know, I got most of the swelling out; continuing to get better. So I'm just taking it a day at a time.”

Rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders. Given the abscense of Watson and Cobb, the Packers elevation of Watkins speaks well of his chances to play.

The Packers also elevated linebacker La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active game day roster.