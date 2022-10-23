De'Vondre Campbell's pick-six of Taylor Heinicke is one of lone highlights for Packers vs Washington

The first half of the Packers game against the Commanders was certainly not a work of art once again for any unit for Green Bay.

The Packers are up 14-10 but the offense had its fair share of issues moving the ball again, the defense gave up plenty of big runs and the special teams continued its downward trend with Amari Rodgers muffing a punt, leading to a field goal by the Commanders.

But one of the highlights was De'Vondre Campbell's pick-six of Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke early in the second quarter. Campbell returned the interception 62 yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 14-3 lead.

It was a rare takeaway for a Packers defense this season.

As Packers News reporter Ryan Wood points out it was just the team's second interception all season and first in five games.

This stat shows how much the Packers offense has struggled moving the ball.

The second half, however, got off to a bad start for the Packers defense, allowing a quick Washington touchdown. The Packers now trail 17-14.