Green 19 Podcast: Packers lose third straight, falling to Washington as offense stalls

The Green Bay Packers fell to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, losing 23-21 and falling to 3-4. The team went below .500 as the offense found little success outside of Aaron Jones. On defense, the unit started the game lights out, before a couple of back-breaking penalties and long drives opened the flood gates. On this episode of the Green 19 Podcast, host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to ask, are the Packers a good team having a bad year or a bad team showing their stripes?

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.