Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard won't practice Wednesday

GREEN BAY – It won’t exactly be an ideal practice scenario for a team coming off a three-game losing streak that is preparing to play the best team in football.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that quarterback Aaron Rodgers would not practice because of his sore right thumb and wide receiver Allen Lazard would not practice because of his injured shoulder. In addition, rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) would be limited.

So, it will be backup Jordan Love at quarterback throwing mostly to veteran Sammy Watkins, who will probably be limited due to his hamstring injury and rookies Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Watson getting the bulk of the receiver reps. Second-year receiver Amari Rodgers and practice squad member Juwaan Winfree will be the others.

“You don't want to wear these guys out either,” LaFleur said. “So, I think there’s a fine line on how we manage it. But the bottom line is we have to go out there and obviously we got a lot of things to clean up and the best way to do that is doing it full speed on the practice field.

“So we're just we have to manage it within each individual room and making sure that these guys are getting the recovery they need and also but also the work they need.”