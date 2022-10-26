'Rodgers is seeing ghosts everywhere.' How national writers, oddsmakers are picking the Packers-Bills game

Once upon a time, all that the people in Buffalo had to look forward to was the snow melting.

Now it's Super Bowl or bust for the Bills.

Speaking of busts, the Green Bay Packers are up next for the Bills. This is a prime time game of all things. Clearly the Packers are not ready for prime time, midday, late afternoon or breakfast at Wimbledon.

Thus the sad sack Pack is a 10.5-point underdog in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. and it can be seen on NBC.

More:Aaron Rodgers says with the Packers in a three-game losing streak that it could be 'time to crack the whip'

More:After Further Review: Breaking down the film from the Packers loss to the Commanders

Here's what the oddsmakers and writers say about the game:

The site's Football Power Index gives the Packers a 17.8% chance to win. That's sort of like a slim-and-none chance and slim left town.

The Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer wrote: "The Packers have never been this big an underdog when quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers in his prime. They are in an offensive funk because they aren't running the ball enough and keep trusting too much in a limited wide receiver corps. The Bills' defense coming off a bye can pressure Rodgers and continue to frustrate his key targets. Green Bay will show a little fight tied to desperation on the road, but its offense and defense isn't positioned well in this road matchup. Pick: Bills win 30-17.

Caesars Sportsbook

The Packers are 10.5-point underdogs.

BetMGM

Green Bay is a whopping 12-point underdog.

Bill Speros wrote: "These are the types of games in which "great teams" both win and cover. The Packers have lost three straight after barely beating New England in overtime. Rodgers is seeing ghosts everywhere. They trail Minnesota by three games in the NFC North. Getting the Bills at home on a Sunday night is probably the worst possible matchup one could draw in trying to avert a four-game slide."

WynnBet Sportsbook

Buffalo is favored by 11 points.

It says you should take the Packers and the points. It writes: "This might turn into a disaster of a pick, but this number is just a little too high. I won’t touch the game with actual money, but if you need to make a play, take the points. The Bills came into Week 7 as the No. 1 team in offensive, defensive, and total efficiency, while the Packers were 20th. The names suggest lay all the points, but this is a trap game."

Fan Duel

The Packers are 10.5-point underdogs.

Tyler Maher wrote: "ESPN's FPI and oddsmakers both expect the Bills to win pretty easily here, which isn't too surprising. The Packers have struggled to play consistently good football this year and Aaron Rodgers looks like a shell of himself without Davante Adams. Buffalo has been elite on both sides of the ball this year, scoring the second-most points per game while giving up the fewest. The Bills will also be well-rested coming off a bye, making it tough to see how the weary Packers will compete in this game. Buffalo could easily end up winning by double digits, so give me the Bills -8.5 (-112)."

PointsBet

Green Bay is a 10.5-point underdog.

BJ Rudell wrote: "Buffalo should win this one handily. I wouldn’t have thought that three weeks ago. Now, it seems clear, even though we can never count out a veteran squad like the Packers. Still, the Bills have too much firepower, while Green Bay’s fortunes rest largely on Aaron Jones and a situationally proficient defense. That won’t be enough."