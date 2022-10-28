Green 19 Podcast: Do the Packers have enough in the tank to get the upset in Buffalo?

The Green Bay Packers are hobbling into Buffalo this weekend at 3-4 with injured receivers, an offense that has been sputtering and a defense that is holding strong for as long as they can with little help from the other side of the ball. It's the first time Aaron Rodgers has been a double-digit underdog. Do the Packers have enough in the tank to pull off the upset against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to bring you updates from the week in Green Bay, the current vibe of the Packers locker room and their predictions for the game.

