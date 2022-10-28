Packers are 'cautiously optimistic' about Christian Watson's status for Buffalo

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers are remaining “cautiously optimistic” when it comes to rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and his ability to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"He's gotten through two practices," coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday's practice. "We'll see how he does today. I would say I'm cautiously optimistic."

Watson was participating in stretch again Friday during the portion open to the media and exited to practice with the team. His official status for the day will be known with the release of the injury report.

The addition of Watson to the lineup this week could be crucial given the current state of the Packers wide receiver corps. Green Bay is without Randall Cobb (ankle) who is on injured reserve, has only had Sammy Watkins (hamstring) back for one week off of IR and will be without Allen Lazard (shoulder) for at least this week as he told reporters on Thursday.

“There’s always worry when there’s not a full understanding or sort of diagnostic of what it is,” Lazard said Thursday of his left shoulder, which he injured during the third quarter of the loss to Washington. "But knowing my body and everything, in that moment I wasn’t too stressed out or anything. I mean, I tried to play. So I knew obviously I could bear through the pain and everything. As time kept going, it’s just like, ‘That’s probably not the best thing to do.’”

With Lazard and Cobb out, the Packers need Watson's deep threat and speed, but LaFleur said they won't push the rookie who's dealt with multiple hamstring injuries while adjusting to the speed of the NFL.

"We certainly do need him, but you're not gonna treat it any differently than if those guys were available," LaFleur said Friday. "That's not fair to the player or to our team. And especially with kind of his history so far, we want to make sure he's good to go before we put him out there."

The Packers are also awaiting an update on linebacker Rashan Gary. He left Sunday's game against Washington with a possible concussion and has remained in concussion protocol this week. However he was able to participate in practice during the week, albeit as a limited participant, even taking part in Thursday's practice in pads.

LaFleur met with team athletic trainer Bryan Engel on Friday morning and is still waiting on the update for Gary's final status.

"I met with Flea (Engel) this morning at 7 a.m. and there was still another box he had to check," LaFleur said. "I have not gotten that update yet but it's trending that way. So we'll see where he's at."

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both practicing Friday, giving the entire offensive line (save Caleb Jones who remains on non-football injury list) a day of practice together to close out the week. Defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) was the only other active player not to practice besides Lazard.