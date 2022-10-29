Packers elevate safety Innis Gaines, linebacker Kobe Jones for Bills game

BUFFALO, New York − The Green Bay Packers elevated two practice squad players for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Safety Innis Gaines and linebacker Kobe Jones have been elevated for the prime-time matchup in Buffalo.

Gaines spent the 2021 season and the 2022 offseason with the Packers but was released before the regular season. He was signed back to the Packers practice squad on Oct. 18. He was activated for one game last season, for the Packers Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns, making one tackle in his debut.

Jones is a first-year player with the Packers, signed as an undrafted free agent following the draft. The Mississippi State alum has spent the season on the practice squad. His game day elevation comes after a week in which linebacker Rashan Gary spent in concussion protocol. Gary exited last Sunday’s loss against the Washington Commanders with a possible confusion. He spent the week under evaluation but was able to practice all week, including Thursday’s padded practice. Gary was officially listed as questionable for the game on Friday’s injury report.

The Packers (3-4) are set to take on the Buffalo Bills (5-1) at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.