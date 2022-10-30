Elgton Jenkins inactive, David Bakhtiari active as Packers offensive line shuffles again

ORCHARD PARK, New York − In the rare role of double-digit underdog, the Green Bay Packers got mostly good news before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

But they’ll still be undermanned.

The Packers will be without offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who is inactive because of a foot injury. Jenkins moved to left guard last week against Washington after starting every other game this season at right tackle, but his absence will force the Packers offensive line to further reshuffle.

They will have left tackle David Bakhtiari. A week after Bakhtiari’s surprise inactive, the two-time All-Pro left tackle is back on the right track.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) and rookie receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are active. Watson missed the past two games after leaving the Packers’ matchup with the New York Giants in London with the hamstring injury.

Receiver Allen Lazard, already ruled out because of a shoulder injury, is inactive. Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are also inactive.

The Packers are double-digit underdogs for the first time since a 2017 trip to the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Brett Hundley was quarterback. It’s the first time the Packers have ever been double-digit underdogs with Aaron Rodgers starting behind center.