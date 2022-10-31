Green 19 Podcast: Did Packers take step forward in a loss? Or prove how far off they are?

The Green Bay Packers lost 27-17 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, with a decimated receiver and linebacker corps. Did they show some fight, competitiveness and competent ground game for once? Or is it all too little to late for this season? Also, what do the Packers have in Samori Toure and will they go after a receiver before the trade deadline?

