Green Bay Packers' Quay Walker ejected from game after shoving Bills' practice squad tight end

It was the kind of first-year mistake one can't make when playing a top team in the NFL.

But Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker committed a costly rookie error that also killed any brief momentum the Packers had in a rough first half in Buffalo against the Bills.

With 4:07 left in the second quarter, Bills running back James Cook ran around the left end for seven yards near the sidelines.

At the end of the play, Walker appeared to be bothered by something said by Buffalo practice squad tight end Zach Davidson after it appeared Davidson was helping him up. Walker shoved Davidson and was flagged for a 15-yard penalty and then disqualified.

Walker ejection came after Romeo Doubs' TD catch

The timing of the penalty could not have been worse as the Packers had cut the Bills lead to 14-7 on a fantastic, twisting touchdown reception by Romeo Doubs just two minutes earlier.

The Bills scored easily a few minutes later and led at halftime, 24-7.

Any puncher's chance the Packers had left in Buffalo against Josh Allen and the Bills were probably knocked out by Walker's actions.