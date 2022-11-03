Green 19 Podcast: Can the Packers keep up with the Lions' explosive plays at Ford Field?

The Green Bay Packers are on their last shot to save their season, and must do so at Ford Field on Sunday, where they've had trouble playing before. The Detroit Lions lead the league in explosive plays with an offense that is averaging 38 points per game at home. Do the Packers have an offense that can keep up in a shootout? And can the Green Bay defense do enough to take over the game if necessary. The Green 19 Podcast, hosted by Kassidy Hill and joined by Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood, answers these questions and more, including a look at the Packers special teams which have quietly been taking a step backwards.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.