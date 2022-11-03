Packers' David Bakhtiari not practicing again, but Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson return

GREEN BAY – The uncertainty over whether left tackle David Bakhtiari will be available for Sunday after missing a second straight day of practice isn’t new.

The Packers will wait and see where he is as the end of the week nears, which has become the reality in dealing with the veteran’s surgically repaired knee.

The good news for coach Matt LaFleur on Thursday is that left guard Elgton Jenkins (foot) returned to practice and was working in pads in all the individual drills reporters are allowed to watch. Jenkins missed the Buffalo game Sunday and sat out practice Wednesday.

Besides getting one of their best linemen back, Jenkins’ return allows the Packers to work rookie Zach Tom at left tackle in case Bakhtiari can’t play. Tom started at left tackle for Bakhtiari two weeks ago with limited practice time and then started at left guard for Jenkins last week.

If everything goes OK with Jenkins, they won’t have to worry about filling two positions.

Also taking part in the fully padded practice was rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who suffered a concussion in the Buffalo game. There were positive signs Wednesday that he might be able to return soon and the fact he is taking part in a full practice indicates he is on his way to clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Veteran Allen Lazard, who missed the Bills game with a left shoulder injury, practiced for a second straight day, which means the prognosis for his return is promising. Lazard’s return will mean less playing time for rookie Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers, but the Packers missed him both in the Bills game and against Washington, the game in which he got hurt.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) did not practice for a second straight day and did not take part in the team stretch. Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) also did not practice.