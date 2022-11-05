Packers inside linebacker news: Krys Barnes activated from IR, Quay Walker avoids fine

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers inside linebacker position got good news on two fronts.

The Packers announced that Krys Barnes, a key special teams player and former starter, has been activated off injured reserve and will be eligible to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Barnes was playing inside linebacker in the season opener against Minnesota when he suffered a severe ankle sprain.

Barnes' return gives the Packers a little more insurance with starter De'Vondre Campbell (knee) ruled out.

The good news for another inside linebacker was financial.

Rookie Quay Walker will not be fined for the sideline shove that led to his ejection against the Buffalo Bills last week, despite being ejected from the Buffalo Bills game.

A league spokesman said Walker was not among those this week who were fined.

The fact a fine was not announced doesn't mean a fine is under appeal. The fine is always announced first and then the player has the right to appeal, so Walker is in the clear.

Walker had ridden running back James Cook out of bounds and while getting up after the tackle felt the player’s hands on him. He turned and shoved the player with both hands, drawing an immediate penalty. League officials who monitor the game in real-time, called in to referee Ronald Torbert and told him to eject Walker.

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions

After the game, Walker was in tears and apologized to defensive coordinator Joe Barry and later media during the open locker room period.

The NFL may have taken into consideration that he was reacting to another player putting his hands on him.

According to the league fine schedule, Walker could have been fined up to $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which was the original call on the field. But Walker hasn't had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty before and that might have been taken into consideration.

Walker makes $74,120 per week, so his check could have been considerably lighter.

The only fine levied against a Packers player this year was $5,215 to guard Jon Runyan for an illegal block.