Packers offensive line, receiver group at full strength for Lions game

DETROIT − The Green Bay Packers will be about as close to full strength as they've been all season for their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

All five of the players listed as questionable this week will play. They are:

LT David Bakhtiari

LG Elgton Jenkins

WR Allen Lazard

WR Christian Watson

OLB Preston Smith

Lazard (shoulder) and Watson (concussion) will bolster a receiving corps that relied heavily on rookies Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and second-year pro Amari Rodgers last week.

The offensive line will be back at full strength after Jenkins sat out the Buffalo game with a foot injury.

The Packers' inactives are:

CB Shemar Jean-Charles

LB De'Vondre Campbell

OL Rasheed Walker

OL Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

The Lions will be without their second-leading receiver, Josh Reynolds and starting defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

The Lions' inactives are:

WR Josh Reynolds

CB A.J. Parker

CB Chase Lucas

S Ifeatu Melifonwu

T Matt Nelson

DL Michael Brockers

DL Austin Bryant

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions