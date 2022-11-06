Packers offensive line, receiver group at full strength for Lions game
DETROIT − The Green Bay Packers will be about as close to full strength as they've been all season for their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
All five of the players listed as questionable this week will play. They are:
- LT David Bakhtiari
- LG Elgton Jenkins
- WR Allen Lazard
- WR Christian Watson
- OLB Preston Smith
Lazard (shoulder) and Watson (concussion) will bolster a receiving corps that relied heavily on rookies Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and second-year pro Amari Rodgers last week.
The offensive line will be back at full strength after Jenkins sat out the Buffalo game with a foot injury.
The Packers' inactives are:
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
- LB De'Vondre Campbell
- OL Rasheed Walker
- OL Luke Tenuta
- DL Jonathan Ford
The Lions will be without their second-leading receiver, Josh Reynolds and starting defensive tackle Michael Brockers.
The Lions' inactives are:
- WR Josh Reynolds
- CB A.J. Parker
- CB Chase Lucas
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu
- T Matt Nelson
- DL Michael Brockers
- DL Austin Bryant
