Green 19 Podcast: Is the Packers season over after losing fifth in a row?

The Green Bay Packers lost their fifth game in a row on Sunday, falling to 3-6 overall. A six point loss to one of the worst teams in the NFL begs the question, are the Packers broken beyond repair this year? To add insult to many injuries, four starters exited Sunday's game with serious injury. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the game, bring you updates from the locker room in Detroit and more.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.