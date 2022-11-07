Green Bay Packers awaiting MRI results on Gary’s ACL; Doubs out with high-ankle sprain

GREEN BAY − After Rashan Gary left Detroit on crutches, the Green Bay Packers are awaiting MRI results Monday to determine whether the outside linebacker suffered a torn ACL, a source confirmed.

Gary's results had not yet been received by 8 a.m. Monday, the source told PackersNews. Until they are, the source said, a torn ACL can not be confirmed.

NFL Network reported Monday morning Gary tore his right ACL. ESPN was first to report about the initial concerns over a torn ACL.

If confirmed, a torn ACL would be a devastating blow to the Packers defense. Gary is their top pass rusher, blossoming into an NFL star in his fourth season. Though he hadn't sacked the quarterback in the past three games, Gary exploded for six sacks in the first six games of the season.

PackersNews was also able to confirm rookie receiver Romeo Doubs has suffered a high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss a few weeks, as is par for such an injury. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

Doubs left the game after the first offensive play. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted him on an 18-yard crossing route, which Doubs completed, before being injured during the tackle. He initially was hopping toward the sideline before trainers carried him the rest of the way to the medical tent. From there, Doubs was carted to the locker room with his right ankle propped. He was spotted by PackersNews after the game on crutches and in a boot.

Despite his limited rookie experience, the fourth-round pick out of Nevada had become a favorite target for Rodgers. Through eight games (and one play), Doubs had accumulated 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns, including Rodgers 500th career touchdown pass.

Gary and Doubs joined a long line of Packers injured Sunday in their loss to the Detroit Lions, a list that included running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and cornerback Eric Stokes (ankle, knee). All were seen in walking boot or on crutches Sunday. In addition, rookie receiver Christian Watson had his second concussion in as many games.

