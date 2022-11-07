Packers suffer numerous serious injuries with busy stretch of games on horizon

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers are hurting and not just because they are 3-6.

They are beat up, and some of those injuries could sideline key members of the team for a stretch in which it plays two games in 10 days.

The Packers went into the game without inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and they left with four starters and two backups facing an uphill climb to play next week.

Cornerback Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), receiver Christian Watson (concussion) and linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion) were the worst.

The only good news out of it all is that the ankle injury running back Aaron Jones suffered wasn’t as severe as the others.

“X-rays were fine, but they decided to hold me (out),” Jones said. “It was frustrating because I felt like I could have went, but they're being smart and I definitely respect them for that. Because after I stopped moving around and sat still for a while, I got kind of sore. So, (I) respect our training staff.”

Coach Matt LaFleur did not give any injury information after the game.

Stokes, Doubs and Gary were all taken to the locker room in carts.

After the game, Stokes wasn’t in the locker room, but he was tended to for quite a while on the field and limped off the field with the assistance of trainers. Doubs and Gary were both on crutches.

The Packers play Dallas on Sunday and Tennessee the following Thursday. Both games are at Lambeau Field.

The entire offense was affected when Doubs and then Watson left the game. Doubs is a starter and has been a big part of every game plan and exited after making an 18-yard catch on the first offensive play.

Watson started playing a considerable amount after Doubs went out until he got hit after an 18-yard reception in the third quarter.

The offense also lost guard Jon Runyan (shoulder) for a short while in the first half and left tackle David Bakhtiari for most of the second half. Rookie Zach Tom replaced Runyan until he returned and then replaced Bakhtiari.

The fact Doubs was on crutches doesn’t bode well for him being back anytime soon. If he suffered a high ankle sprain, it could be a month before he returns. Watson’s status is extremely concerning because he suffered a concussion last week against Buffalo and concussions in back-to-back games means the medical staff will be extremely cautious.

Silverstein:Green Bay Packers leave Ford Field a beaten and broken team

More:Packers' final play in loss to Lions defined where the offense is: hobbled, dazed and confused

It wouldn’t be surprising if he missed both upcoming games or if the Packers put him on injured reserve to allow him time to recover.

The Gary injury came in the second half and was a big blow to the defense. Gary was a force in the run game and caused Detroit quarterback Jared Goff to throw errantly on fourth-and-1 at the Packers’ 7-yard line on the Lions’ first series.

Gary was out of the game when the Lions drove 70 yards on 13 plays to take a 15-6 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Eight of the 13 plays were runs.

When Gary left, rookie Kingsley Enagbare saw the majority of snaps at outside linebacker.

Barnes was rotating at inside linebacker in his first game back off injured reserve. He suffered a concussion on a play in which he was called for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on running back D’Andrew Swift.