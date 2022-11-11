Packers' Aaron Jones thanks his parents and all who served on Veterans Day

GREEN BAY − As the child of two Army veterans, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has a unique perspective on Veterans Day. Both of his parents served more than 25 years in the military, fighting in the Afghanistan and Iraqi wars.

On Veterans Day Friday, Jones reflected on what it was like growing up in a military family, and what it meant to never know what one day to the next could hold.

"When I was younger, I want to say first or second grade, both my parents got deployed to Iraq," Jones said Friday. "You're young, you don't really know what war is ... (but) my parents always told me they'd make it back home to me and they always did."

Growing up in a military family taught Jones lessons that he still uses today in the NFL, particularly how to "put differences aside for one common goal."

"The structure, the adaptability, quick change and having to move around, different things like that. I definitely think the military and football goes hand in hand," Jones said. "They're fighting for their lives, though, so I don't think you can compare, but I definitely think it has a lot of similarities in it. We're all different units here working together for one common goal and in the military they do the same thing."

Those serving, though, are the ones who put their lives on the line, said Jones, adding, "happy Veterans Day, they're our true heroes."

Watch the video to see everything Jones had to say about Veterans Day and his parents.