Green 19 Podcast: Packers welcome back McCarthy and the dominant Cowboys defense
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The Green Bay Packers will see the return of former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. He'll bring with him a dominant Dallas Cowboys defense that could put the Packers struggling offense in a blender. Can the Packers defense and it's new safety do enough to win this game?
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.