Packers cornerback Eric Stokes likely to miss rest of season with leg injuries

GREEN BAY − Though not yet official, Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes is likely to miss the rest of this season with knee and ankle injuries from last week's game at Detroit.

The collateral damage from the Packers' loss to the Lions was already significant with outside linebacker Rashan Gary tearing his ACL, an injury that ended his season. The team spent this week doing medical tests with Stokes, trying to determine the severity of his injuries.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday morning those tests were not trending in a positive direciton.

"It's looking unlikely," LaFleur said when asked if Stokes might be able to play again in 2022. "But I don't have an exact update for that."

The Packers appeared much healthier at Friday's practice than they did earlier in the week. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins practiced for the second straight day, a sign the Packers should have their preferred unit for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Aaron Jones also practiced.

LaFleur indicated Friday's practice will be important to determine whether Jones can play against the Cowboys.

"We're hopeful," LaFleur said.

The outlook is less promising for inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, LaFleur said. Campbell dropped out of the Packers game against the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury two weeks ago and missed last week's game at Detroit.

"We were hopeful that he would be available this week, and it's looking highly unlikely," LaFleur said. "Everybody recovers at a different rate, and I know Dre is champing at the bit. He's doing everything he can. I think he's really attacked the rehab well, and he's out there at practice every day, and staying engaged, obviously. Really getting those mental reps and whatnot. He's just not where we need him to be, I guess."

Along with Campbell, receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt did not practice Friday. Wyatt was excused for a personal matter.