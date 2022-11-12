Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine to roster after placing Eric Stokes on injured reserve

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad, effectively replacing corner Eric Stokes, who suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Asked Friday if Stokes would play again this season, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, “It's looking unlikely. But I don't have an exact update for that.”

Ballentine, who was a 2019 sixth-round draft pick of the New York Giants, was signed to the Packers practice squad Sept. 28. He spent the 2022 offseason with the Atlanta Falcons before being released after training camp and spent part of the regular season on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

The Packers also elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed and linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for game day.

The Ahmed elevation comes after a week in which kicker Mason Crosby was a limited participant with a knee injury.

The Hamilton elevation follows a string of injuries to the linebacking corps, including outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who was placed on season-ending injury reserve with an ACL tear, and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who is ruled out with a knee injury. Inside linebacker Krys Barnes is questionable while in concussion protocol.

The Packers also ruled out wide receiver Romeo Doubs and corner Shemar Jean-Charles for Sunday’s game.