Newly acquired safety Johnathan Abram active for Packers, as is David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY − New Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram is active against the Dallas Cowboys four days after being claimed from the Las Vegas Raiders. Whether he's had enough time this week to have any role on the Packers defense Sunday afternoon remains to be seen.

Abram arrived in Green Bay for his first practice Thursday afternoon. It would be a crunch to learn defensive coordinator Joe Barry's playbook well enough to take snaps against the Cowboys. At minimum, Abram gives the Packers another special teams contributor. He previously played for Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia with the Raiders.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is active despite being listed questionable with a knee injury. Bakhtiari missed almost the entire second half last week against the Detroit Lions, but returned for the game's final drive. Receiver Amari Rodgers is also active after being listed questionable with a quadricep injury. Receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) will return to the field after missing last week, as will rookie receiver Christian Watson.

Watson was held out of last week's game against the Lions for precautionary reasons after taking a hard shot to the chest a week after his concussion against the Buffalo Bills.

Inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, and offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta are inactive.

Campbell, Doubs, Barnes and Jean-Charles were already ruled out this week.

For the Cowboys, running back Ezekiel Elliott is inactive with a knee injury. It's the first time in Elliott's career he's missed consecutive games because of injury.

