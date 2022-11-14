Green 19 Podcast: Packers get huge OT win on Cowboys; Christian Watson has break-out game

The Green Bay Packers pulled off a 31-28 overtime win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. It was a win they needed mentally, emotionally and mathematically to stay in playoff contention. It came thanks to a stout running game which opened up a passing attack that saw rookie Christian Watson have a break-out night. The Packers defense responded after adversity as well to help get the win, thanks to a new lineup in the secondary and Rudy Ford. The Green 19 Podcast breaks down the win, the highs and lows, plus where the Packers go from here.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.