Packers rookie Christian Watson gets '800-pound gorilla off his back' in historic breakout

GREEN BAY – His first target Sunday afternoon was dropped. More of the same. Christian Watson has not caught a break this season. Not with his health. Not on the field. Not even when he’s wide open.

So when Watson cut a crossing route through the Dallas Cowboys secondary in Sunday’s opening drive, pulling away 12 yards downfield, it was no surprise Aaron Rodgers’ pass smacked the Green Bay Packers rookie receiver’s hands and fell incomplete. When the next pass, a third-and-5 on the next snap, slipped through Watson’s hands incomplete again, the rookie just sat there on the field.

He gathered the loose football and slammed it to the ground. He shook his head, hope draining from his eyes, and sauntered over to the sideline.

“Obviously,” Watson said, “not the way I wanted to start.”

Coach Matt LaFleur found Watson on the sideline. Then Rodgers walked up to him. Both men, desperately needing a win Sunday, needing to restore hope for themselves, knew what became apparent weeks ago.

The Packers aren’t going anywhere this season if Watson isn’t along for the ride, both physically and mentally.

He was drafted in the second round to replace Davante Adams. He, more than anyone, has the talent to stretch the field. The missing ingredient this Packers offense has craved.

“After those two drops,” Rodgers said, “I felt like he reset on the sideline. I kind of came over to him and said, ‘The ball is still coming your way, buddy. Let’s get one of these and make a play.’”

Maybe it was blind faith. Maybe it was basic necessity. The Packers had no choice but to stick with Watson, not just because of his potential, but numbers. They were already without veteran Randall Cobb and fellow rookie Romeo Doubs. Allen Lazard played through an injured shoulder.

Watson finally delivered in the second quarter of a thrilling, 31-28 overtime win. On third-and-1, the Packers eschewed conventional wisdom and drew up a deep shot for Watson, who beat Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown off the line of scrimmage, running past the defender on a vertical route down the right sideline. Rodgers’ pass dropped perfectly over his shoulder.

Brown slipped on the field as Watson caught the football, allowing him to prance into the end zone for a 58-yard touchdown, Rodgers’ longest completion in 10 games this season.

In the end zone, Watson turned and stared back at his teammates. He did a backflip before they reached him, showing the stunning athleticism that enticed general manager Brian Gutekunst to trade a pair of second-round picks this spring to draft him. Since then, drops and injuries have plagued this rookie season, preventing Watson from becoming the difference maker the Packers hoped he could be this fall.

Between that catch and backflip, Rodgers said he could sense something unlock within his 23-year-old teammate.

“That first one,” Rodgers said, “I feel like was that monkey, the 800-pound gorilla, off his back. The weight of expectations and frustrations and drops and disappointment. Hopefully that’s a big jolt for him moving forward.”

On its own, Watson’s long touchdown was a moment to remember. He used it as a springboard to what LaFleur hopes is a defining moment in his young career.

With the Packers trailing by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Watson sliced a deep route across the field on fourth-and-7. From a triple formation bunched on the right side, Watson said he faced a coverage designed to take away his route. Cornerback DaRon Bland lined up inside Watson, forcing him to run up the field off the line of scrimmage, instead of releasing inside.

Watson improvised, running behind Bland before crossing the field. “That was just his speed,” Rodgers said. The quarterback’s pass hit Watson in stride, guiding him to a 39-yard touchdown. Watson cradled the football as he finished his Lambeau Leap.

The Packers needed a third touchdown from Watson to force overtime. It came with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter, a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Watson again crossed the field right to left, running in front of Cowboys safety Malik Hooker.

“That was a play we were trying to get to all night,” Watson said. “We called that same play a few times in hopes we could get the look we wanted so we could check it to that specific play. Finally, I think it was on the third time, we finally had that low safety on the back side.

“Obviously, a safety to the two-man side, so just have to win with speed across the field, and that’s what I did.”

By the time he was done, Watson turned his two drops into an historic night. His 107 yards on four catches were more than he had total in six games this season. His three touchdowns were the first time since James Lofton in 1978 that a Packers rookie receiver had a hat trick in a game.

Max McGee in 1954 and Billy Howton in 1952 were the only other rookie receivers in franchise history with three receiving touchdowns in a game.

For Rodgers, the first score was most important. The longest reception for a Packers rookie since James Jones in 2007 showed Watson’s development. When he entered the draft out of North Dakota State, Watson had all the athleticism to become a star receiver. He just couldn’t catch consistently.

It didn’t take long in camp for Rodgers to notice. Over the shoulder, Watson would lose sight of the football, wandering on his deep routes. Tracking Rodgers’ throws downfield to his hands was always an adventure.

On the Packers’ first play this season, Rodgers threw deep to Watson. The rookie beat Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson for what should have been a 75-yard touchdown, but he lost the football. It slipped through his hands incomplete.

LaFleur thought of that Sunday as he watched Watson back flip in the end zone.

“I know Aaron threw a beautiful pass,” LaFleur said, “but that’s one – not to reflect on the past – but Week 1 he was in that same situation on the right side. To see him come down with it, I think was a pivotal moment hopefully in his career, where that gives him the confidence.”

Watson’s breakout might not have happened if not for the Packers run game. From Sunday’s opening drive, LaFleur rode tailbacks Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon relentlessly. Jones finished with 138 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 24 carries, Dillon added 65 yards on 13 carries, and the Cowboys defense leaned closer to the line of scrimmage as the game continued.

By the end, Rodgers completed a clutch third-and-1 for 36 yards to Allen Lazard in overtime. The play came off a fake handoff. So did two of Watson’s three touchdowns.

But the Packers run game has produced before this season. The difference Sunday was a passing game that complemented the run. No offense in this pass-happy NFL can survive on handoffs alone. To thrive, deep shots like Watson provided are necessary.

If the Packers somehow rebound this season, Watson’s ability to stretch the field will be a critical piece to that recovery. His first touchdown would be remembered as the moment the Packers finally found what’s been missing in their offense.

“I think that catch,” Rodgers said, “probably on an atomic level shifted a lot of different things for him, exorcising some energetic demons. I’m proud of him. He made some plays.”