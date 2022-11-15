After Further Review: Breaking down film from the Packers overtime win over the Cowboys
Kassidy Hill Pete Dougherty
Packers News
On this mini-episode of the Green 19 Podcast, Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk bring you "After Further Review." They'll break down the biggest moments and plays they noted after watching the tape of the Packers overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys.
