Green 19 Podcast: Packers prepare for the "creature" in Derrick Henry, looking to get second win in five days

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Tennessee Titans on a short week for Thursday night football. The Titans means facing the "creature" in running back Derrick Henry. What can the Packers defense do to stop him? And does the Packers offense have enough firepower to repeat their Sunday night performance, now against the league's best rush defense? The Green 19 Podcast previews the game, plus breaks down the roster moves as the Packers release Amari Rodgers and Kylin Hill, plus move Patrick Taylor to the active roster.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.