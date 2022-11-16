De'Vondre Campbell out, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins questionable for Packers vs. Titans

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers ruled out two players and listed two as questionable for their Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) won't play, while offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are questionable.

Campbell injured his knee during the first half of the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He has not played or practiced since.

In his place, the Packers have relied on rookie linebacker Quay Walker to call defensive plays. Walker has played in Campbell’s spot, with Isaiah McDuffie taking over Walker’s role. The duo will have a formidable challenge against the Titans in running back Derrick Henry. He is second in the league with 923 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Doubs is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Bakhtiari and Jenkins are both products of reconstructed knees, coming back from ACL injuries. The duo’s new normal consists of not practicing a full three days during the week, a precaution to rest their knees for game days. However, they are now working to play on a short week.

Corner Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) is considered doubtful after practicing only one day.

The Packers did not elevate any players from the practice squad, despite signing two Wednesday, including receiver and returner Dede Westbrook.

Tennessee, meanwhile, will be missing five players for Thursday's game: kicker Randy Bullock (right calf), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) and center Ben Jones (concussion).