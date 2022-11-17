Packers receiver Randall Cobb activated from IR, will be available against Titans

GREEN BAY − The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Randall Cobb from injured reserve Thursday, making him available for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans. The club also elevated linebacker La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the game day roster.

Cobb was placed on IR after an ankle injury suffered in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. At the time, Cobb feared his ankle was broken and his career was over.

“Whenever I was coming off the field, I felt something pop. I thought it was bone," Cobb told PackersNews.com at the time. “I thought it was broken. I took my sock off and we saw how swollen it was immediately. I thought that was the way my career ends."

The veteran receiver was placed on IR the following week and started practicing with the team last week. He has also been seen warming up before games the past two weeks.

The Packers will need Cobb's production, specifically on third downs, as they look to get their second win in five days. Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Top receiver Allen Lazard is playing through a shoulder injury.

Hamilton was elevated from the practice squad, providing depth in a corps that will be missing Rashan Gary for the second week. Gary was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL.

