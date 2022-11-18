Aaron Rodgers and Marshawn Lynch have reunion, dream of 'Hall of Fame' backfield as part of Amazon's Thursday Night Football promo

The Packers are facing one of the NFL's top running backs in Derrick Henry Thursday night.

But another former great running back was also in Green Bay and had a reunion with quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the Packers' game against the Titans.

Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch, who has been retired since 2019, has been part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" crew since Week 6 of the season.

Rodgers sported a Lynch jersey when he met up with his former California teammate this week for a promo of the game. A clip of their chat in the Lambeau Field stands aired during halftime of the game.

Lynch played his first 3.5 seasons in Buffalo before joining the Seattle Seahawks during the 2010 season. Lynch said after playing in Buffalo he would have loved joining forces in Green Bay.

"With all that snow (in Buffalo), I grew to like that (expletive)," Lynch told Rodgers.

Rodgers then chimed back: "That would have been fun. Hall of Fame backfield."

Rodgers and Lynch played one season together in 2004 at Cal. Rodgers left after that season for the NFL and Lynch played two more seasons at Cal.

Lynch rushed for over 10,000 yards in his 12-year career where he played for three teams with his most success coming with the Seahawks. He was part of the Seattle team that defeated the Packers in the NFC championship game in 2015. Seattle went on to lose the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots that year.

Aaron Jones must have known Lynch was coming to town since he honored the five-time Pro Bowler with one of his signature touchdown celebrations during the Packers' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

More:Packers receiver Randall Cobb activated from IR, will be available against Titans

More:Green Bay Packers glitz up player introductions for tonight's game