Green 19 Podcast: Packers fall to Titans; is this the end of the road for 2022 Packers?

The Green Bay Packers fell 27-17 to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, dropping their record to 4-7 overall. The defense held Derrick Henry in check but got gashed by quarterback Ryan Tannehill. While the offense got another solid performance from Christian Watson but suffered heavily at the hand of the Titans stout run defense. With only six games remaining and the door to playoffs all but closed, is it time to call time of death on the 2022 Green Bay Packers. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to recap the game, bring you updates from the locker room and answer these questions plus more.

