Packers will have David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins available for game against Titans

GREEN BAY − For the second game in five days, the Green Bay Packers will have their full offensive line intact.

David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are active Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Both were listed as questionable, no surprise given the strenuous short week. Their presence on the left side of the Packers offensive line should help facilitate the type of game plan the Packers used in Sunday's win against the Dallas Cowboys, when coach Matt LaFleur relied heavily on the run game while having the protection up front to take deep shots in the passing game.

Receiver Randall Cobb is also active after being activated from injured reserve Thursday. Cobb missed the past four games with an ankle injury. When healthy, he's been a key situational target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (knee), rookie receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, and offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Luke Tenuta are inactive. Campbell and Doubs were already ruled out, while Jean-Charles was doubtful.

The Titans will have defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, available. Kicker Randy Bullock, defensive back Elijah Molden, safety Amani Hooker, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, center Ben Jones, tight end Kevin Rader and defensive lineman Naquan Jones are inactive.

More:Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Tennessee Titans

More:Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Tennessee Titans