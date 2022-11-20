Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 11 predictions
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.
SUNDAY
CHICAGO AT ATLANTA
Line: Falcons by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.
CLEVELAND AT BUFFALO
Line: Bills by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
PHILADELPHIA AT INDIANAPOLIS
Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
N.Y. JETS AT NEW ENGLAND
Line: Patriots by 3.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Jets.
L.A. RAMS AT NEW ORLEANS
Line: Saints by 3.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
DETROIT AT N.Y. GIANTS
Line: Giants by 3.
Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.
CAROLINA AT BALTIMORE
Line: Ravens by 13.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
WASHINGTON AT HOUSTON
Line: Commanders by 3.
Straight up – Commanders. Against the spread – Commanders.
LAS VEGAS AT DENVER
Line: Broncos by 3.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
DALLAS AT MINNESOTA
Line: Cowboys by 1 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
CINCINNATI AT PITTSBURGH
Line: Bengals by 4.
Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.
KANSAS CITY AT L.A. CHARGERS
Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chargers.
MONDAY
SAN FRANCISCO AT ARIZONA
Line: 49ers by 8.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 8-6 (93-56-1). Against the spread – 9-5 (74-74-2).