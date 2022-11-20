PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 11 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

SUNDAY

CHICAGO AT ATLANTA

Line: Falcons by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.

CLEVELAND AT BUFFALO

Line: Bills by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

PHILADELPHIA AT INDIANAPOLIS

Line: Eagles by 6 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

N.Y. JETS AT NEW ENGLAND

Line: Patriots by 3.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Jets.

L.A. RAMS AT NEW ORLEANS

Line: Saints by 3.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

DETROIT AT N.Y. GIANTS

Line: Giants by 3.

Straight up – Lions. Against the spread – Lions.

CAROLINA AT BALTIMORE

Line: Ravens by 13.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

WASHINGTON AT HOUSTON

Line: Commanders by 3.

Straight up – Commanders. Against the spread – Commanders.

LAS VEGAS AT DENVER

Line: Broncos by 3.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

DALLAS AT MINNESOTA

Line: Cowboys by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

CINCINNATI AT PITTSBURGH

Line: Bengals by 4.

Straight up – Bengals. Against the spread – Bengals.

KANSAS CITY AT L.A. CHARGERS

Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chargers.

MONDAY

SAN FRANCISCO AT ARIZONA

Line: 49ers by 8.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 8-6 (93-56-1). Against the spread – 9-5 (74-74-2).

