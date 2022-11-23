PACKERS

Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 12 predictions

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook

THURSDAY

BUFFALO AT DETROIT

Line: Bills by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Lions.

N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS

Line: Cowboys by 9.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Giants.

NEW ENGLAND AT MINNESOTA

Line: Vikings by 3.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Patriots.

