Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his NFL Week 12 predictions
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
THURSDAY
BUFFALO AT DETROIT
Line: Bills by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Lions.
N.Y. GIANTS AT DALLAS
Line: Cowboys by 9.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Giants.
NEW ENGLAND AT MINNESOTA
Line: Vikings by 3.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Patriots.