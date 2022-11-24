Green 19 Podcast: Packers playoff hopes hinge versus Eagles. And will Jordan Love play?

The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hinging on an upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. Can they pull off an upset to start a run over the final six games? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down what it would take on both sides of the ball to defeat the 9-1 Eagles. They also provide updates from the locker room where Aaron Rodgers addressed his broken thumb, discuss the possibility of starting Jordan Love the remainder of the season and share what they're most looking forward to in Philadelphia.

