Packers rookie lineman Sean Rhyan suspended for 6 games for NFL violation

GREEN BAY − Rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan will miss the rest of his rookie season after violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced Friday.

Rhyan will be suspended six games without pay for the violation. The third-round round pick this spring has mostly been a healthy scratch as a rookie. He has not been on the field for a single snap and has just one special-teams rep in 11 games.

The Green Bay Packers declined to issue a statement about the suspension, citing confidentiality of the process.

The team enters Sunday night's game at the Philadelphia Eagles with a roster that appears to be getting healthier. Every player on the Packers roster practiced Friday except rookie receiver Romeo Doubs, who rehabbed his sprained ankle on the sideline. Doubs was listed out on Friday's injury report.

Inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell returned to practice for the first time since injuring his knee a month ago at Buffalo. Campbell was a limited participant and ruled doubtful for Sunday night, but it's a step in the right direction for the 2021 All-Pro.

Dougherty: Packers face big decisions besides Aaron Rodgers, and David Bakhtiari tops that list

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) were listed questionable.

Tight end Robert Tonyan returned after missing the team's Thanksgiving practice with an illness that has swept through the Packers locker room. No new players were out because of an illness, indicating the spread might be over.

"I think guys are working through it," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "It seems like every day there's somebody else that pops up that's getting sick, but we've had guys in and out of the building all week."

The Packers announced Friday running back Patrick Taylor was returned to the practice squad. Taylor was signed to the active roster from the practice squad before last week's game against the Tennessee Titans, but released Wednesday. The Packers released tight end Josh Babicz from the practice squad to clear a spot for Taylor.