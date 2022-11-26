Packers elevate running back Patrick Taylor, safety Innis Gaines to active roster vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY − On Tuesday, Green Bay Packers running back Patrick Taylor was on the 53-man roster.

On Wednesday, he was on the waiver wire. On Friday he was signed to the practice squad.

On Saturday, the Packers elevated him and safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad to the active roster for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Taylor's journey on and off the practice squad this season hasn't stopped him from appearing in eight games this season, because the Packers consider him a solid special teams player. He has not carried the ball this season, but serves as the No. 3 back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Gaines will be making his second appearance on the active roster after being elevated from the practice squad vs. Washington. He has played only on special teams this season.