Green 19 Podcast: Love Hurts. Offense clicks, defense folds and questions loom after loss

The Green Bay Packers had a little bit of everything in their Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense shined as the defense folded against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run game. Is there anything sustainable on defense? Plus, quarterback Aaron Rodgers exits the game with a rib injury, ushering in Jordan Love. Should the Packers ride with Love for the remainder of the season? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to break down the game, provide updates from the locker room and ask how soon Green Bay needs to start making lasting changes.

