Green Bay Packers have left tackle David Bakhtiari available against the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA − The ever-changing saga of David Bakhtiari's availability appears to be stabilizing.

The Green Bay Packers left tackle is active Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles after being listed as questionable because of his knee. It will mark the sixth straight game Bakhtiari has started since his surprise inactive against the New York Jets last month. With Bakhtiari, the Packers will have their preferred assortment of offensive linemen for the fourth straight game.

Safety Johnathan Abram is a healthy scratch more than a week after being claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. New outside linebacker Justin Hollins, who was claimed off waivers this week from the Las Angeles Rams, is active.

Inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is inactive after being ruled out because of his knee injury. Campbell returned to practice Friday for the first time since dropping out of the Packers game in Buffalo at the end of October, but he did not have enough reps to return this week.

Receiver Romeo Doubs, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, offensive lineman Rasheed Walker and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are inactive. Doubs was doubtful because of an ankle injury, while Jean-Charles was questionable because of an ankle injury.

For the Eagles, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, running back Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills and guard Sua Opeta are inactive.