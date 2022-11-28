Packers QB Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury, Jordan Love quickly throws TD pass

PHILADELPHIA − Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter with an oblique injury (Rodgers later said in his postgame news conference that it was a rib injury). Jordan Love took over at quarterback after Rodgers was taken to the locker room for evaluation by the trainers.

On the Packers' final offensive drive of the third quarter, Rodgers appeared to be in considerable pain, holding his side and grimacing. Although it's unclear when the injury occurred, Rodgers had been sacked three times, including on the first drive of the third quarter. The embattled quarterback is also playing through a broken thumb suffered in Week 6.

According to NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark, trainers were examining Rodgers ribs on the sideline before he exited the game. The oblique is a muscle located near the bottom side of the torso. He exited the game having gone 11-for-16 for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers was initially considered questionable to return, but cameras caught him leaving to the locker room without pads.

On Love's first drive upon entering the game, he picked up the Packers' first third down of the game (they had been 0-5) with a quick pass to Allen Lazard. Then he hit rookie Christian Watson on a slant. The speedy Watson took the ball the rest of the way for a 63-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to one possession.

Love finished the game completing 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown pass.

Vote:How do you think the Green Bay Packers played against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Social media:How Twitter is reacting to Aaron Rodgers injury, Jordan Love and the Packers' horrid defensive showing vs. the Eagles

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.